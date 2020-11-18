Rochester-area teen with Cystic Fibrosis tries out for American Idol: ‘My disease doesn’t define me’

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Since she was a little girl, Brianna Collichio has loved to sing.

“It’s easy to spread my message through my voice and my music because I can use myself as an example of courage and overcoming,” Brianna said.

What she’s overcome is being born with Cystic Fibrosis, which affects her lungs and pancreas.

“I didn’t realize I was not supposed to be able to sing. Because of all the coughing it scars your lungs and your vocal cords.”

Now 15-year-old Brianna recently started taking a new medication called Trikafta. When it started helping her condition, her sister posted a video on Tik Tok of Brianna singing. Brianna said if it went viral, she would try out for American Idol. The video did go viral and, as promised, Brianna scheduled an audition. Days before that audition, she collapsed due to a kidney stone and had to go in for surgery.

“I missed the audition because I was in surgery but my sister put up another Tik Tok explaining the situation,” Brianna said. “Right before I went in for that surgery, she called me and said American Idol just contacted me and they said you can sign up for a later date.”

Brianna missed the audition again because of another surgery. Finally, it happened. She couldn’t say much about what happened, but did say, “it went well.”

Brianna said no matter what happens, Cystic Fibrosis doesn’t define her. “Maybe its something I deal with, but it’s not who I am.”

What does define her is music.

“Not only am I trying to use the voice connected to my vocal cords, but I’m trying to use the voice connected to my heart.”