Rochester man dies in Wyoming County jail

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester man died while in custody in Wyoming County.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Pabone, 46, was in the custody of the Jail Division when he was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

After almost half an hour of attempts to revive Pabone, he was determined to be dead.

“When the officer observed Mr. Pabone to be unresponsive, he immediately took action and began CPR,” Sheriff Gregory Rudolph said. “Several other men and women of our Jail Division staff assisted in life saving efforts. The Pabone family has our sympathies in this difficult time for their sudden and unexpected loss.”

The day prior to his death, Pabone had come into contact with the Irondequoit Police Department. At the time, he was wanted on a warrant out of the Town of Warsaw for not paying a fine related to aggravated unlicensed operation and interlock device charges.

He was jailed on $1,000 bail.

It’s not clear why he died, but it’s suspected that some sort of medical event occurred. There were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy will be performed by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.