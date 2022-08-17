ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been given prison time for his actions during a May 2020 protest outside Rochester’s Public Safety Building, court officials announced Wednesday.

28-year-old Dyshika McFadden was given 30 months in prison for his actions during the peaceful Black Lives Matter rally that quickly turned violent on May 30, 2020.

Prosecutors say that at around 5:05 p.m., McFadden and others used an aerosol can and an open flame to set fire to an empty Rochester Police Department car parked near the building. The car was completely destroyed by the fire.

McFadden was convicted of civil disorder, and ordered to pay $4,287 in restitution.

The protests on Exchange Street coincided with protests around the nation following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

The Rochester protests began peacefully at around 1 p.m., but things turned tense after tear gas was deployed around 5 p.m. that evening. The ensuing unrest ultimately resulted in vandalism, damaged property, looting, and fires.