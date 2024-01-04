ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Security footage appears to show Michael Avery in the minutes before he crashed a rented SUV loaded with gasoline canisters in front of the Kodak Center.

The footage was captured by a security camera outside Extreme Biker Leather and shared with News 8 Wednesday, though police did not officially confirm the video was part of their investigation until Thursday. The owner of Extreme Biker Leather told News 8 RPD asked for the video to help track the movements of Michael Avery in the moments before the deadly crash.

Investigators believe Avery, 35, checked into the WoodSpring Suites in Greece on December 27, rented a Ford Expedition on December 29, and bought gasoline and gas containers in Monroe and Ontario Counties on December 30.

They are working to determine whether the security footage shows him parking the SUV on the evening of December 31, walking to the roadway, and returning to the vehicle.

Avery drove the vehicle full of gasoline canisters to West Ridge Road, crossed into oncoming traffic, and appeared to speed toward pedestrians leaving a New Year’s Eve concert when he hit a rideshare car instead, according to investigators.

The passengers in that rideshare, Justina Hughes and Joshua Orr, were killed. The driver and at least nine pedestrians were injured.

Avery was hospitalized and died the next day.

Police declined to comment further on the security footage Thursday, saying they would share more information in an official update next week.

Watch the security video