ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of a basketball player in medical distress on Wednesday night.

According to RPD, around 5:30 p.m., deputies and medical crews responded to 500 Webster Ave where a 15-year-old male collapsed during his game. EMT revived the teen using an AED. He was transported to Strong Hospital for further treatment.

Rochester City School District announced that the JV and Varsity games were canceled and thanked first responders.