ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was sentenced after prosecutors say she assaulted two people on an airplane back in April of 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say on April 19, 2022, Cynthia McKnight, 24, was a passenger on an American Airlines flight from the Buffalo Niagara Internation Airport to the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

After the aircraft’s doors were closed, prosecutors said while the aircraft was preparing to depart, McKnight made her way to the front of the aircraft and engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger, and then spat on another passenger.

As a result of the altercation, the aircraft was required to return to the gate. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, McKnight then attempted to exit the aircraft as it was in motion on the ground. Prosecutors say she pushed a flight attendant in the process, who had attempted to prevent her from opening an aircraft door.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says McKnight was able to open a door on the aircraft, which deployed the aircraft’s emergency slide, and exited.

McKnight was convicted of simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States and was sentenced to time served and three years’ probation.