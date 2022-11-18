BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite the snow storm, DJ Jickster is bracing the elements and continuing the “Rock Out Hunger” drive.
Jickster will be camped out in A FeedMore WNY trailer at Miller Fillmore Suburban Hospital until Tuesday.
