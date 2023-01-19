COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has had quite a winter already. From seven feet of snow one week, to 50 degrees and rain the next, the area has faced a rollercoaster of temperatures.

“We’re really hoping for colder temperatures and longer durations for snow-making,” Buffalo Ski Center General Manager Mark Page told News 4. “The fact that Northtowns there’s no snow anywhere — people look in their backyards and see green and they don’t really feel the mood of skiing or want to come out with their family and ski all day.”

Buffalo Ski Center opened it’s doors in 1931, and according to Page, it’s one of the oldest running private ski resorts in the country. So far this season, out of the 37 hills, they have three hills open, and they are hoping to have a fourth open by this weekend.

“We noticed a trend in the last few years that the seasons are starting more in the second and third week of January and going into the end of March, and even maybe into April,” Page said. “We’re looking at starting our lessons in the future maybe a little later then trying to get them in January, because the beginning of January, we’ve had temperatures that are not good for snow-making.”

Page told News 4 that the snow that is on the slopes now is from the center firing up its snow guns and making snow.

“We’ve been facing some up and down temperatures — very small snow making windows,” Page said. “To make snow, it needs to be a minimum of 26 degrees, and we see that 26 and 25 for a few hours, and it goes back up to 30.”

Page says it costs the center roughly $2,500 an hour to fire up the snow-making guns, and that the colder the weather, the more snow they can make within that hour.

The center has around 700 families that have memberships this winter, and they are now open during the week at night for the season.

“Currently, we are open week days from 5-9 p.m., which is minimized hours on weekdays, and weekends are open 8-5 p.m., so we will minimize our hours due to the rain,” said Page.

If you would like to learn more information on the Buffalo Ski Center, and lift tickets, visit their website here.