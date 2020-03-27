Rolly Pollies bringing classes, activities to kids while gyms closed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the threat of COVID-19 continues to keep businesses closed around New York State, the kids gym Rolly Pollies is trying to bring a sense of normalcy to families around Western New York.

They’re offering classes and activities for all ages through YouTube and Facebook videos.

“It’s very important to us to give them something that is familiar to them and makes them happy and gets them through this saying everything is going to be okay,” said Jim Fleckenstein, owner of Rolly Pollies of WNY.

The videos, which are free for everyone, cover everything from exercises with infants to help them learn how to use common toys to guided activities teaching kids how to jump rope.

More videos are being added.

Already, Fleckenstein says he’s heard how much they’re helping families.

“This has been a challenging time for a lot of parents, but the feedback we’ve been getting back from parents has just been overwhelming,” he said. “So positive and so supportive.”

It’s a challenging time for Rolly Pollies, too.

Like many small businesses, they are struggling during the shutdown. And as Fleckenstein put it, without kids coming into the gyms for classes, open play, and birthday parties, “it just doesn’t feel right right now.”

When life gets back to normal, Rolly Pollies will be ready to welcome the kids back in. They’re doing some equipment upgrades and deep cleaning their gyms while they are closed.

They are accepting reservations for the summer now, and gift certificates can also be purchased support the business, through the Rolly Pollies of WNY website.