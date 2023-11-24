BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rookie forward Zach Benson will be in the lineup when the Sabres face the Penguins on Friday night at KeyBank Center. Playing in his 10th NHL game will trigger the first year of Benson’s entry-level contract, indicating that the 18-year-old drafted 13th overall will be staying in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

“He’s earned the right to be here,” coach Don Granato said Friday.

General manager Kevyn Adams informed Benson he would remain in Buffalo’s lineup following Friday’s morning skate.

“He kind of let me know I’ll be playing my 10th game tonight and, you know, just keep getting better every day, that’s the goal,” Benson said. “My main focus is on tonight and how I can play my best game to help this team try to win a hockey game.”

Returning from a lower-body injury for Buffalo’s recent road trip, Benson tallied a point in each game. That was highlighted by Benson’s first career goal Wednesday night at Washington on a between-the-legs maneuver in front of the net.

“That showed how calm and comfortable he is in that situation,” said Granato, who was just as impressed with Benson for skating the length of the ice to force a turnover before his brilliant goal.

“If he wasn’t good and proficient without the puck in positioning, he wouldn’t have even been on the opening day roster. And then he shows with a real capacity to grow game by game. He continues to add to his game because he’s an intelligent player.”

Benson was the youngest player to make Buffalo’s opening night roster since Pierre Turgeon in 1987, and he was the first 18-year-old forward since Turgeon to record points in consecutive games.

“I would say I’m just kind of a hockey nerd, so I love to learn as much as I can about the game,” Benson said. “That’s kind of what I’m doing, I was doing and I’m still going to continue to do.

“Obviously, I’m pretty confident in myself. You need to have confidence at this level if you want to succeed. My confidence has never really wavered. I’ve been confident kind of since day one. That goes to show how welcoming this group is and how comfortable they make you feel quickly.”

As a teenager with Canadian Hockey League eligibility, Benson is not allowed to play in the American Hockey League, requiring that he be on the Sabres’ roster, or return to his junior club in Wenatchee, Washington, where Buffalo’s 2022 first-round pick Matt Savoie was recently assigned.

“It’s a challenging decision because you are trying to predict the future,” Granato said. “But he kept himself in that position from day one. He was consistent, and consistently effective, from day one. From that respect, yes, a very easy decision.”