Rose, a North American bison at the Buffalo Zoo, euthanized after decline in health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo has said goodbye to Rose — a North American bison.

The Zoo says Rose’s health had recently been in decline, so they made to decision to humanely euthanize her.

“Her caretakers often described Rose as a gentle soul that loved training sessions,” the Buffalo Zoo wrote on Twitter. “Some of her favorite treats included sweet potatoes and pumpkin puree. Rose will be missed by all of us here at the Buffalo Zoo.”

Rose was 23 years old and lived her entire life in Buffalo.

