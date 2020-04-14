1  of  3
Coronavirus
Roswell asking for plasma from coronavirus survivors

The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has started building a collection of convalescent plasma to help patients who are critically ill with the coronavirus.

The idea, according to medical experts, is that convalescent plasma could be a possible treatment for folks with severe coronavirus, because the blood contains antibodies 

Roswell’s doctor George Chen says there’s two case reports from China that suggests the method could be successful.

“They gave convalescent plasma to patients who were critically ill, these are patients who were in the ICU,” he said. “And, after they received the plasma, there were improvements in their oxygen saturation. Their fever was resolved, they were able to come off of the ventilator and this was usually in the time span of a week or two.”

Roswell is asking folks, who have recovered from the disease to donate blood so they can continue to build their collection of convalescent plasma. 

“We have our own patients who have been infected with coronavirus, so we wanted to do something to get them better,” he said. “And, there’s also a plus that we can help the community by being a resource for this.”

To donate plasma visit https://forms.roswellpark.org/covid-plasma-donation

