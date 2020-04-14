Roswell doing in-house coronavirus testing for patients and staff

The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been performing in-house testing on their staff and patients to help protect them against the coronavirus.

“When you have cancer, and depending on the kind of cancer it is, are in you the middle of active therapy, your immune response can be very suppressed, so you’re more susceptible to colds even the regular influenza, regular viruses, but you’re also more susceptible to Covid-19,” said Dr. Candace S. Johnson president and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Officials couldn’t provide exact figures, but they did say only a small percentage of patients and staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Right now, we’re doing about 50 tests a day, but we have some capabilities to enhance that and ramp it up if we need to,” said Johnson.

Dr. Candace S. Johnson joined the faculty of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Patients usually get tested for Covid-19 before they undergo cancer treatment or procedures.

“If you’re going to have a surgical procedure, if you’re going to undergo some sort of treatment, whether it’s radiation or chemotherapy, it’s probably a good thing to know are you Covid positive,” she said. “Do you have Covid-19, because that may make a difference in how you’re managed and how you receive your cancer treatment.”