Roswell, ECMC Update Visitation and Screening Guidelines

(WIVB)–Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is updating is visitation and screening guidelines because of the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, only one visitor per patient will be allowed at any time at all Roswell Park locations.

This includes the hospital and outpatient center. They’re also asking people not to bring children under the age of 16 to appointments.



The hospital also says all patients and visitors will undergo a basic health screen at the main entrance.

Erie County Medical Center is also updating its policies. The center will not allow vendors, volunteers, medical and nursing students to enter the hospital for the next week.



They’re also banning any meeting of over 25 people on its health campus and putting restrictions on employees who travel outside of Western New York.