Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center hosts annual All-Star Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The pandemic has forced many local organizations to re-imagine the way they reach people and raise money.



That’s what Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center did Saturday, creating a new way to host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.



It presented its 30th annual All-Star Night using zoom where attendees were socially distant but shared a common appreciation for the ground-breaking work done at Roswell Park.



President and CEO Dr. Candace Johnson provided an update on pioneering research projects at the cancer center amid the covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been back full staff and we’re full and we’ve been busy — a lot of sick patients in the hospital, and maybe some of that is due to COVID, but we’re taking care of them and we’re going to get through this and we’re here to provide that cutting edge care.”

News four’s Jacquie Walker, who has emceed All-Star Night most of the last 30 years was at the microphone again tonight for Roswell.