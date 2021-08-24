Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute announces 54 new leadership appointments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Roswell Park has announced 54 leadership appointments to help in its mission to conquer cancer.

Roswell’s president and CEO announced those appointments Tuesday, along with hundreds of additions to the cancer center’s faculty, to support Roswell’s main mission.

“We’re doing that because we’re growing, we’re developing our research interests,” said Dr. Candace Johnson of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Delivering the best, innovative care to our patients, and we haven’t sat still during this period. We’re always looking to the future in oncology in giving people more time, enriching their days, with better quality of life.”

The new workers bring a wide variety of specialized knowledge.

Dr. Johnson says, they will help find even more creative ways to treat cancer patients.