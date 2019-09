BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Cancer survivors and their families had the chance to learn more about the services available to them Saturday.

Chapter Two, A Cancer Survivor’s Workshop, was held at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.



The all-day event focused on what comes next for patients who have gone through cancer treatment. The event provided information on several topics including acupuncture and managing financial stress.



