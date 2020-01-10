Roswell Park looking to expand into the Northtowns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Roswell Park is working on plans to add a location in the Northtowns possibly in the Town of Amherst.

The comprehensive cancer center is an anchor of Buffalo’s medical campus downtown.

President and CEO, Dr. Candace Johnson said in a statement, in part, “we look to improve access and convenience” for Roswell Park patients.

She adds, they’re still working out details of their intended plans and they’re listening to what people in the community have to say.

News 4 reached out to developer Paul Ciminelli about this story.

They said a three-story office building near the 290 and Thruway interchange has been submitted to the town’s planning department.

They said there is a strong demand for medical space in the Northtowns.