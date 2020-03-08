Roswell Park named designated coronavirus testing site by New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State has designated Roswell Park as a testing site for coronavirus.

That means nasal swabs from throughout the state will be sent to Roswell Park for testing.

President Candace Johnson says while the cancer institute may seem like an odd choice, she says actually, it’s the perfect place to test because lab technicians here have already developed very sophisticated tests to help protects its patients, who have weakened immune systems.

“We deal with infectious agents all the time for our patients. We may have a severely ill cancer patient who has active tuberculosis, a very infectious disease. But, we have the ways to isolate that patient, not only to protect them but also to protect the healthcare workers that protect that patient. This is no different.”

Johnson says she supports facts, not fear, and emphasized that having samples tested locally does not put anyone at risk.