(WIVB) - Two brothers from Western New York have been charged with COVID-19 relief fraud, accused of participating in a scheme to file fraudulent loan applications seeking almost $7 million in PPP loans from the Small Business Administration.

Larry Jordan, 42, of Lancaster, and Sutukh El, 38, of Buffalo, are charged with wire fraud conspiracy. They face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charges.