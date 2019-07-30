Roswell Park Ranks High on Prestigious List

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center ranks 14 on U.S. News and World Report list of Best Hospitals For Cancer Care.

Roswell ranked 16 spots higher than last year. Rankings are based on several factors, including nurse staffing and number of patients.

Roswell Park received maximum scores for patient survival, patient services and advanced technologies.

US News puts our the best hospitals and best cancer center lists each year to help patients make informed decisions on their care.

