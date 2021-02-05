Roswell Park to air Super Bowl commercial in Buffalo highlighting a message of hope

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Roswell Park is sharing a message of hope during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The cancer center once again has a commercial airing during the big game.

It’s a touching message that highlights the difficulties the last year has brought and also says thank you to the community for its support.

That’s just a piece of the 60-minute commercial, that will air during the Super Bowl in the Buffalo area.

Pictures throughout the ad show special moments from the last year. Like food donated to frontline workers, Jack Eichel giving flowers to the nursing team on Mother’s Day, and the patient Bob and his wife mary tying the knot in a hospital wedding ceremony.

It also shows workers getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

President and CEO of Roswell Park, Dr. Candace Johnson, says she hopes the commercial touches people’s hearts.

“You have cancer. That’s challenging enough. But you have a cancer during the middle of a COVID pandemic, it’s even more of a challenge. We have tried to be here for our patients through this year. Our community, our resilient community members, and neighbors have stepped in to help us. So many donations. So many people contributing, so this is really a tribute to all of that.” Dr. Candace Johnson, Roswell Park

The commercial ends with the message “Let’s start to heal.”

You can join in the push with Roswell Park by sharing your stories on social media, using the hashtag “Let’s start to heal.”