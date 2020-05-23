Rotation plan is out, regular hours scheduled for Brighton, Sheridan Park Golf Courses in Town of Tonawanda starting Tuesday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Both the Brighton and Sheridan Park Golf Courses will be offering rounds of golf in the Town of Tonawanda starting Tuesday.

Last week, the town decided on a rotation plan at the courses, alternating tee-times at each location.

Now, that rotation plan is out, thanks to some additional help from other town departments, Town of Tonawanda Councilman Bill Conrad said Friday.

“The Town’s Youth, Parks, and Recreation Staff were able to get a bit creative with the additional staffing that was offered by the Town Clerks Office,” Conrad added. “Town of Tonawanda Town Clerk Marguerite Greco offered some of her full time staff to assist in the golf course operations of which will allow both courses to have a cashier and starter.”

The original rotation plan was put into place because each department is working at reduced staff currently due to NYS COVID-19 orders.

The hours of operation for both courses thru May 31 will start at 8 a.m., with a last tee-time at 5:36 p.m. On June 1, the hours expand to a 7 a.m. start and a last tee-time of 6 p.m. at both courses.

For more information or to book tee-times, click here.