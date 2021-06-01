Route 33, Route 198 flagged by group as among the worst urban highways in U.S.

(WIVB) – Two of the three expressways that run through the City of Buffalo have been flagged as among the worst urban highways in the U.S.

Now, a group is calling for the 33 Expressway, also known as the Kensington Expressway, and Route 198, also known as the Scajaquada to be removed.

Freeways Without Futures flagged the two roads in their 2021 list.

The 33 was flagged for dividing neighborhoods of color when it was built decades ago, and the 198 for splitting up Delaware Park.

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy says this should encourage people to share their input on a design for the 198 as a slow-speed road or even less.

Recent state figures show these two roads carry 168,000 cars and trucks on a typical day.