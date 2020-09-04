Roving DWI patrols headed out over Labor Day Weekend

(WIVB) – Are you headed out this long weekend?

Erie County and State Police agencies are headed out too. They will conduct more than 250 hours of intensive DWI roving patrols over Labor Day weekend.

Officers will also be on the lookout for cues of impairment by drugs other than alcohol.

“Motorists are advised to make arrangements for a sober ride home if celebrating,” a press release from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s office said Friday.

According to the press release, 1,005 drivers have been arrested for impaired driving in Erie County this year as of Aug. 30.

Recent weeks have seen an increase in DWI arrests.

Typically, impairment by drugs other than alcohol usually makes up seven percent of the county’s DWI arrests, but during the shutdown, DWI arrests for impairment by drugs other than alcohol rose to 12 percent.