Royal Caribbean updates safety drill to prevent spread of COVID-19

(WIVB) – Royal Caribbean is updating its safety drill to eliminate crowding and help enable social distancing.

The cruise line has launched Muster 2.0. Under the new system, instead of gathering in one location to review emergency procedures, guests will receive the information through their phone or on their interactive stateroom TVs.

Once reviewed, they will visit their assigned assembly station where a crew member will verify they’ve completed the process.

Like the old system, all of this will take place before setting sail as required by international maritime law.

The new system was first tested on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas in January.