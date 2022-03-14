Editor’s note: This is a breaking news update. Check back with News 8 WROC as more information becomes available.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead, including a Rochester police officer, New York State Police officials announced Monday.

According to state police officials, 35-year-old Janet Jordan of Rochester was found dead inside a house on Wetmore Park.

Melvin Williams, a 43-year-old Rochester police officer who was identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation earlier Monday, was later found dead inside a vehicle at Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta.

Authorities say Mayor Malik Evans’ office contacted state police shortly before 8 a.m. Monday about a potential homicide involving a city employee at a residence on Wetmore Park, off of Lyell Avenue in the city.

“They requested that state police assume the investigation of a homicide which occurred on Wetmore Park earlier today and the reason was the person of interest is a Rochester Police Department employee,” said New York State Police Troop E Commander Maj. Eugene Staniszewski.

Maj. Staniszewski confirmed that Williams was an RPD officer and added that what occurred was considered an isolated incident with no present danger to the public at this time.

State police officials say this “active criminal investigation is ongoing,

The victim worked as a telecommunicator in the City of Rochester’s Emergency Communications Department for 11 years and was also an instructor in the city’s Pathways to Public Safety Program, according to Mayor Evans who said Jordan was a “beloved and respected colleague.”

Evans said the person of interest, Williams, was an RPD sergeant with 14 years of experience.

“I thank our partners in State and County law enforcement for their support this morning in the investigation into the homicide of a valued City employee,” Evans said in a part in a Monday evening statement. “I offer my sincere condolences to all of those impacted by this tragic situation. I have made grief counselors and mental health services available to all city employees.”

