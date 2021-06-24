Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York state

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan residence. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor and lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in New York state.

The ruling from the New York State Supreme Court said Giuliani was suspended, in part, due to making false statements about the 2020 election:

“For the reasons that follow, we conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020. These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee).”

The ruling continues: “All attorneys who are licensed to practice law in New York are subject to the Rules of Conduct, which establish a framework for the ethical practice of the law and a lawyer’s duties as an officer of the legal system.”

It goes on to say: “Interim suspension is available even where formal charges have not yet been filed.”

In April, federal investigators executed a search warrant at the Manhattan home of Giuliani. He has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the search were not immediately available, but it comes as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the former New York City mayor and staunch Trump ally.

Court Ruling

