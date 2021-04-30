Rumore faces challenger in Buffalo Teachers Federation election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several elections are heating up around Western New York including one to lead a major union in Buffalo.

Buffalo teacher Marc Bruno is running to be president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. He’s challenging Philip Rumore who has to lead the union for 40 years now.

Rumore says his experience makes him the right choice. However, Bruno says it’s time for a change.

“My running mate Patrick and I feel that after 40 years of president Rumore leading the BTF, that his tactics have become antiquated, and his leadership has become stagnant if not regressing,” said Bruno.

Rumore told us, “One thing I’d like to say is I’ve been president since 1981, and I have the same fire in my belly and desire to fight for our teachers as I have the first day I walked into this office.”

The election will be carried out electronically and starts Monday and is expected to last two weeks.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation represents 3,800 teachers in the Buffalo Public Schools.