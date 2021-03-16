Russ Salvatore donates specially-equipped van to Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Russell Salvatore is giving back in a big way to a local nursing home.

Salvatore donated for the fourth time to Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus, gifting them with a 2020 Chevrolet Express wheelchair van to transport residents and patients.

“Brothers has been a fine organization for over 100 years and I hope they will enjoy this van that I’ve donated. My sister and uncle have been served by Brothers, and they are the finest people to work with,” Salvatore said.

The van is specially-equipped with backup cameras and alarms, as well as a wheelchair lift and step-up running boards to enhance accessibility.

This donation was the latest in a long line of philanthropic gestures from Salvatore over the past few years. He’s donated televisions, assisted with the building of the Russell J. Salvatore Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic, and funded the Memory Care wing of Brothers of Mercy’s newly opened Enhanced Assisted Living & Memory Care community.

The Brothers of Mercy serves upwards of one thousand rehab patients and five hundred

residents annually.