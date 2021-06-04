Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. celebrating sixth anniversary this weekend

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Saturday is a very special day for a local brewing company.

Rusty Nickel Brewing is celebrating its sixth anniversary.

The party will take place at their location in West Seneca.

Guests will get to enjoy exclusive beer releases, live music, food specials, and have a chance to buy some limited edition apparel.

Rusty Nickel owners say seating will be limited to about 140 people, so reservations are strongly encouraged.

For hard seltzer fans, there are two new flavors that will be available – mojito and peanut butter and jelly.