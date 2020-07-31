Ruth Bader Ginsburg home from hospital after medical procedure

(CBS NEWS) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital Friday, according to the court. Its public affairs office says she is resting at home and doing well.

Ginsburg, who is 87 years old, underwent a non-surgical procedure to revise a bile duct stent she had placed last year. She was admitted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The stent revision is aimed at minimizing the risk of future infection.

The associate justice also announced earlier this month she is undergoing chemotherapy for a reoccurrence of pancreatic cancer.

Despite her recent health issues, Ginsburg has given no indication that she intends to retire. Any news of Ginsburg’s health is closely watched, given the balance of the court and the timing of the upcoming presidential election.