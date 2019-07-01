Sabres acquire Vesey in trade with Rangers

New York Rangers’ Jimmy Vesey (26) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. The Rangers won 4-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Buffalo Sabres announced they have acquired Jimmy Vesey in exchange for a third round selection in the 2021 NHL draft.

The winger spent the last three seasons with the New York Rangers and compiled 90 points, which includes 50 goals in 240 career games

Originally drafted by the Nashville Predators, the Harvard Hobey Baker Award Winner, had his rights traded from Nashville to Buffalo in exchange for a third round selection in 2016 as the Blue & Gold tried to sign the soon to be college free agent after he opted not to join Nashville.

Vesey ultimately signed with the Blue Shirts in the Big Apple to being his pro career.

This past year with the Rangers, the 26-year-old tied a career-high 17 goals and tallied a career-best 18 assists.