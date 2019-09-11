Sabres announce training camp roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As quickly as it ended, a new season is set to being for the Buffalo Sabres.

On Thursday players report for medical testing ahead of on-ice practice at training camp on Friday.

After strong showings in the Prospects Challenge this past weekend both forward Dylan Cozens and Matej Pekar, who signed their entry level contracts this offseason, will be in attendance.

Rasmus Ristolainen, who future’s with the team has been in question since his comments at locker clean out and back home in his hometown of Finland, is listed on the initial roster.