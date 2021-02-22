Sabres, Bisons not rushing to put state 10% capacity plan into action

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Cuomo announced that large venues can allow fans at 10% capacity, but both the Sabres and the Bisons are not rushing to put the plan into action.

It seems to be no mistake that the Toronto Blue Jays signs are still up outside Sahlen Field. Even though the Blue Jays will start their season home games in Florida, they could play here in May.

“We ended up back kind of where we were last year where Buffalo does present both the most familiar and the best alternative for us playing in the AL East with the space that we need,” Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro said.

It is possible that the Bisons might not even start their season here in Buffalo if the Blue Jays find the Bisons a new home field so that the Blue Jays can make Sahlen Field their home turf again.

The Bisons put out a statement saying they were honored to host the Toronto Blue Jays during a memorable 2020 season, and while contingency plans for 2021 at Sahlen Field have been discussed, no final decision has been made.

It is still unclear if the Bisons or the Blue Jays would opt to allow fans at only 10% capacity.

“If we sell tickets there this year, we can no longer have a weight room on the concourse right by the concession stands or batting cages on the concourse. We hope to find other places for that infrastructure for those facilities,” Shapiro added.

As for the Sabres, although they would be allowed to have almost 2,000 fans for their game this Thursday, they have yet to announce when or if they will opt into the 10% capacity allowed by the state.