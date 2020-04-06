1  of  3
Sabres captain Jack Eichel donates 1,300 face shields to Kaleida Health

(WIVB) – Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel donated 1,300 face shields to Kaleida Health on Monday, which will be put into use right away by physicians, nurses and staff working with COVID-19 patients.

Eichel thanked the healthcare workers at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in a Twitter video on Monday.

The face shields came from hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer.

Bauer Hockey and Cascade Lacrosse, which are both owned by Peak Achievement Athletics, have transitioned from making sports equipment to making medical facemasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies have also made the medical mask design and supplier information available to the public to help other manufacturing companies also start making masks.

