Sabres Defeat Blue Jackets 4-3 In OT

Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates his game winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

After a slow first period, the Buffalo Sabres demonstrated their ability to bounce back, as they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second to last game of the preseason 4-3 in overtime.

Columbus got on the board just over five minutes into the first period, when Nathan Gerbe recovered after getting tangled up with Casey Mittelstadt, and sailed a shot past Carter Hutton.

With just under a minute to play in the first period, Tage Thompson rifled a shot from the point to the the game 1-1.

Tage Thompson nets one to tie us up at the end of the first period! 🚨@TThompson_97 | #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/UylIXXDYgk — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 25, 2019

“I don’t think we came out and played the right way that we wanted to,” said Marcus Johansson. “We were on our heels a little bit and we weren’t quite there. We came in, talked about it after the first period and played a lot better after that. We played the way we wanted to. We’re a lot tougher to play against when we do that.”

The Sabres opened up the second period with a power play goal from Sam Reinhart. Buffalo took the 2-1 lead. Reinhart’s goal was his second of the preseason.

Eichel ➡️ Skinner ➡️ Reinhart



We're up 2-1 in the second! #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/PxIpSo3eVX — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 26, 2019

After being outshot 8-5 in the first period, the Sabres finished the second period out-shooting Columbus 13-9.

Josh Anderson evened the score midway through the third period for the Blue Jackets. The Sabres would jump out front once again just over two minutes later. Jack Eichel forced a turnover deep in the Blue Jackets’ zone, and fed a pass to Victor Olofsson, who rifled home the one-timer to give the Sabres the 3-2 lead.

With just under two minutes to play, Marco Scandella turned the puck over in the Sabres zone, and Gerbe would score his second of the night to force overtime.

Marcus Johansson would play hero for Buffalo during the extra period when he buried a shot on a 2 v 1 opportunity with Jeff Skinner.

“I knew they were tired,” said Johansson regarding his game winner. “I knew there was a forward playing defenseman. After a while it felt like I couldn’t wait anymore to shoot it. It was good to see it go in.”

“We should’ve put it away mid third period and didn’t,” said head coach Ralph Krueger. “We recovered for the overtime win which I thought we dominated so I was pleased with that reaction and the mental toughness we showed to take the win. It was not a pretty one. It wont go down in the book of pretty wins but I leave the game pleased that we found a way to win on a night where we were really off for stretches of the game.”

The Sabres close out the preseason Saturday, September 28th in Pittsburgh.