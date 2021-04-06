Sabres fans can get 25 percent off an entree at Moe’s on Wednesday, thanks to Dahlin’s goals

(WIVB) – Sabres fans can get a discount at Moe’s Southwest Grill on Wednesday, thanks to Rasmus Dahlin.

Dahlin scored Tuesday night during the Sabres’ winning game against the New Jersey Devils.

Dahlin is one of Moe’s “Hot Players”- and fans can receive 25 percent off of an entree the day after the broadcast date of a game where one of the “Hot Players” scores.

You can find the coupon here. Coupons are limited to one per person, per visit, and good at participating Moe’s locations in Buffalo and Rochester.