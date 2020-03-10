Sabres hold off Caps, win 3-2 in shootout

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The underdog Sabres came out hot on Monday night versus the Washington Capitals at Keybank Center. Victor Olofsson scored his 20th of the season just under 5 minutes into the game.

After 20 minutes of play Buffalo led 1-0 and looked like the better team, something we have rarely seen over the past few months especially against Stanley Cup contending teams.

To start the 2nd period the Sabres didn’t waste much time expanding their lead when Jack Eichel scored his 36th goal of the season on the powerplay.

It’s been few and far between this season for Buffalo but this goal was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/dtVq5AEzms — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) March 10, 2020

Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark made his first appearance since he sustained a lower-body injury on Jan. 28. Ullmark made a few key saves in the second period to keep the Caps off the board through two periods.

In the third the Caps would get on the board with an Ovechkin rocket 3:33 into the period. Late in regulation the momentum swung Washington’s way as Dmitry Orlov tied things up at 2.

With 2:48 left the Sabres would score a goal that would’ve been the go ahead goal but was disallowed by the refs after they ruled Jeff Skinner interfered with the goalie. The call was questionable.

The game needed more than overtime as the Sabres would get things done in the 7th round of the shootout on a Dominik Kahun goal.

The Sabres are back in action Thursday night in Montreal at 7 PM.