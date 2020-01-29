Sabres Kick-Off Home Stand with 5-2 Loss to Ottawa

Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres opened up their five game home stand with a 5-2 loss to Ottawa, and goaltender Linus Ullmark left the ice in the third period after falling in the crease.

The Senators opened up the scoring on an early goal from Jean-Gabriel Pageau towards the end of the game’s first power play. The Sabres answered back with a power play goal of their own midway through the period. The Senators were trying to clear the puck behind the net and fed a pass in front, which Sam Reinhart fired home to even things at 1-1.

Former Sabre Tyler Ennis put the Senators back on top in the early minutes of the second period as Ottawa netted their second power play goal of the game. After a grueling stretch for Buffalo, Jack Eichel poked home the rebound to tie things up once again. The goal was Eichel’s 29th of the season, a new career high for the Sabres captain.

Ottawa would make it three for three on their power play to take a 3-2 lead just before the halfway mark of the third period.

Linus Ullmark would leave the ice in the third period after falling in his crease. Play was whistled dead, and the Sabres netminder was helped off the ice. Carter Hutton came in to replace Ullmark.

In the final minutes of the game, the Sabres would go on the power play with an opportunity to even things up. However the Senators would score a shorthanded goal with just over two minutes to play to take the 4-2 lead. They’d put the game away with an empty netter with just under five seconds to play. Buffalo continues their five game homestand Thursday against Montreal.