Sabres outplay Penguins in 4-2 win

Buffalo Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski (31) and forward Sam Reinhart (23) celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins following the third of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Saturday’s loss to the Penguins could be blamed in part to a slow start. That certainly wasn’t the case on Sunday. The Sabres scoring less than 30 seconds in and then they just outplayed the playoff-caliber Penguins to the 4-2 victory.

“They came out really hot,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “Those guys did a good job weathering it and capitalized so obviously could have gone two different ways and those guys that started did a good job to get us off on the right foot.”

“It looked like we were pressuring and we had kind of worn on them a little bit,” interim head coach Don Granato. “They looked a little more tired than we did just in a quick review and I mentioned that to our guys, the job they were doing to wear and it made me think to last night’s game just making that game hard all the way to the end might have had an effect tonight.”

“I think the guys got energy,” goaltender Dustin Tokarski said. “It’s late in the year and playoffs are out of the picture, but guys are playing for positions, guys are playing for each other which is huge. I mean that’s a big thing. The young guys stepping up and playing great, playing for each other and that’s the main thing now. In the season on a good note end with a lot of pride.”

Buffalo’s playoff hopes may be over, but they have taken two wins from playoff teams in the last three games. They’ll be looking to do even more against the Boston Bruins when they come to town starting Tuesday night.