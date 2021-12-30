Sabres struggle vs. Islanders, fall 4-1

Buffalo Sabres’ Henri Jokiharju (10) skates past the New York Islanders players as they celebrate a goal by Anders Lee during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kyle Okposo’s seventh goal of the season was about the only bright spot offensively for the Sabres. Buffalo fell 4-1 to the New York Islanders Thursday night, their third game without a win dating back to before the holiday break.

Okposo scored the game-tying goal late in the first period, sending the Sabres to intermission tied 1-1 with New York. The Islanders rattled off three more unanswered goals to take the victory.

Malcolm Subban stopped 28 of the 32 shots he faced in his third game of the season. The Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal, Kieffer Bellows, Anders Lee and Noah Dobson.

The Sabres fall to 10-17-5 and will face the Boston Bruins on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m.