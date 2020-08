HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– More schools are finding ways to celebrate graduating seniors this year. Sacred Heart and Hamburg High School held its graduations Saturday.

Hamburg district split its class of 2020 in to six groups so only 45 students and two guests were allowed on the football field at a time.

The district followed every precaution during the ceremony including wearing masks at all time, not handing out paper programs and sanitizing the seats between ceremonies.