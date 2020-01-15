Salamanca murder victim remembered fondly by family and friends, as police piece together, look for clues

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The father of a murder victim is in mourning today, preparing to bury his only son.

This just days after police say his son 38-year-old Chad Skoken was murdered.

Skoken was found dead inside a garage in Salamanca Monday morning.

His body was found after 35-year-old Jeremiah Desjarlais walked into the Salamanca Police station and told them about it.

Desjarlais and 31-year-old Derrick Marsh are now charged with his murder, both have pleaded not guilty.

William Skoken says the memories he will cherish the most of his son Chad are the times when they were fishing together.

“He didn’t deserve this, he didn’t at all. Everybody liked him, everybody. He had hundreds of friends everywhere he went he was the life of the party he was a good guy. What a fisherman he was oh my god. I’d take him to Ocean City Maryland and he’d reel in a big tuna like they were nothing,” William said.

Police say their initial investigation of the scene showed that there were signs of struggle.

Police have not officially released a cause of death.

The two suspects are expected to be back in court Friday morning.