SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Salamanca High School student decided to think outside the box to ask his girlfriend to homecoming.

Salamanca Police Officers were also in on the secret.

His parents tell us officers pulled his girlfriend over and gave her a fake ticket.

It says “don’t make me call the po-po, to get you to my ho-co!”

We’re sure it’s a traffic stop she’ll never forget!