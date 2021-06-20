Salamanca student steps up for her community

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)—With school coming to an end, we can reflect now on how this year and last year challenged kids in unprecedented ways.



From virtual learning to canceled events, it’s easy to understand why a lot of children might have felt down.

But one southern tier 4th grader rose to the challenge, and that stood out to her teacher Chelsea Rath.



Rath says student Ellouise Brown stepped up for her class, her community, and members of the Seneca Nation.



Ellouise, who goes by Weezy both at home and in school, spent the past year making sure her teachers felt appreciated, helping other students with their work, and volunteering in her community. She also spent a lot of time writing cards for the Seneca elders, who were isolated throughout the worst of the pandemic.



“It was always something for other people. Whether she was making cards for people in the lderly home, or she was cleaning up her community, it just amazed be that a fourth grader was taking time to do this,” Rath said.



Ellouise says her selflessness is simple. She just likes seeing people happy. Rath says she’s one proud teacher!