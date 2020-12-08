Salon and spa owner near the border of Erie and Niagara County is frustrated over regulations

Erie County N.Y. (WIVB) – A salon owner whose business is located near the border of Erie and Niagara counties is expressing her frustrations over the orange zone regulations. Tammy Pollino who owns KaLu Salon and Spa is upset her business, located on Niagara Falls Boulevard, is closed when down the street businesses can stay open.

“I have clients who are struggling to get in with us for their services, but they’re able to make a phone call and get in other places,” she says. “I have other salon owners in other counties that are reaching out to my stylists offering them positions.”

KaLu Salon and Spa usually open as a full service massage and spa, as well as a hair salon.

In the orange zone, those options for her clients aren’t allowed.

“Nothing, no services. we are allowed to be open for retail sales and gift card sales,” she said.

If you go not even a quarter of a mile down Niagara Falls boulevard you’ll enter Niagara county and are able to receive the same services that would have been offered at Pollino’s business.

“I could be open if I was within 1,100 feet of my front door, because that is Niagara County so I have to say it is beyond frustrating and very disheartening,” she said.

She wants the guidelines to be more fair and feels businesses like her own are having to shut down without a proper reason.

“I don’t want to see any small business close. I don’t want any of us to have to close,” she said. “However, I feel it should be an all or nothing type of thing.”