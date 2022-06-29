BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Salsa in the Park is back this Summer with an evening start time of 6:30 PM. The sessions, which run throughout June, July, and August, invite everyone to join regardless of dance experience level.
Participants can expect open dancing and lessons in Bachata, Salsa, Merengue, and more. If you want to learn more about Salsa in the Park or other events with Love Is Real LLC, click here.
