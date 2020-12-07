Sanborn woman charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct after refusing to put on a mask or leave Niagara Falls Spectrum store

(WIVB) – A Sanborn woman is facing charges after refusing to leave Spectrum on Military Road after refusing to put on a mask and being asked to leave by staff.

Patricia A. Elstrodt, 61, is charged with third degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

According to Niagara Falls Police reports, on Nov. 30, police were called to the store after staff refused service to Elstrodt because she was not following safety guidelines by refusing to put on a mask. She’s also accused of not leaving the store when asked by staff.

According to the report, she also refused to listen to the responding officer and began singing “Merry Christmas” and making unreasonable noise, and resisted being arrested.