Santa Claus arrives at Cabela’s on Saturday

(WIVB) – Santa Claus is coming to Cabela’s!

The man in the red suit is coming to the retailer, 2003 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga, on Nov. 7. Families are invited to Cabela’s to welcome Santa in an outdoor tailgate parade as he “officially arrives from the North Pole”.

The free Santa’s Wonderland experience runs through Dec. 24 and includes a contactless visit with Santa.

Safety measures include online reservations, temperature screenings, a clear barrier between Santa and kids, physical distancing, and “Santa’s Sanitization Squad” to clean up surfaces between visits.

Contactless visits with Santa will start on Nov. 8 and advance reservations can be made beginning on November 2. To learn more, and make a reservation, visit www.cabelas.com/santa.